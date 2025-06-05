Commanders $97 million star fighting for life in NFL
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is entering his first full season with the team.
Lattimore was traded in November by the New Orleans Saints to the Commanders in an attempt to boost Washington's secondary.
Now, with only one more season of fully guaranteed money, Lattimore is fighting for his future in the league, according to NFL.com writer Nick Shook.
Lattimore on hot seat for Commanders
"This is about earning the final year of his contract. Lattimore moved to Washington as a coveted trade acquisition but struggled to find the same form with the Commanders, posting some truly dreadful Pro Football Focus grades in the postseason," Shook wrote.
"There's reason to believe a full year with Dan Quinn will fix things, and Lattimore is under pressure to do so this fall because the Commanders can cut ties with zero financial penalty in 2026. However, Lattimore has not joined the team for the offseason program, per defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. At 29 years old, Lattimore could still earn decent money on a new deal, but the main goal is to prove himself as a trusted corner for a team that aims to build on its surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season. If he does that, he'll be much easier to keep or at least consider for a contract restructure that's friendlier to the team's salary cap."
Lattimore has not been at the team's OTAs, but he is expected to show up for a mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.
