Commanders accomplish goal by improving offense for Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels will have upgraded weaponry in his second season with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jayden Daniels on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders' rebuild was expedited thanks to the play of last year's No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

With Daniels proving himself to be among the elite quarterbacks in the league just one year into his career, the Commanders have pushed their chips in towards becoming a true Super Bowl contender.

Deebo Samue
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Upgraded supporting cast

"While it’s not necessarily a specific position group, the Commanders have done an excellent job of surrounding franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels with a better ecosystem," Pro Football Focus writes. 

"Washington solved its biggest issue at left tackle by trading for Laremy Tunsil. During his six years with the Houston Texans, his 92.3 pass-blocking grade ranks second among all qualifying tackles. 

"The Commanders weren’t done there though, also trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Since 2021, the former San Francisco 49ers receiver has 92 forced missed tackles after the catch which is 19 more than any other wideout. He’s battled injuries and his play dipped a bit last year, but Samuel is a perfect complement to Terry McLaurin.

"After making the NFC Championship Game, Washington is rightly going all-in while Daniels is on a rookie contract."

With Daniels' heightened offense, the Commanders will have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025 and throughout the duration of his rookie contract until 2028.

Published
