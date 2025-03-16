Commanders named landing spot for one-time Super Bowl champion
The Washington Commanders have experienced a decent amount of change with their front seven this offseason, both in cap casualties and rivals swooping in.
This means that the Commanders could look to sign a pass rusher, and Last Word on Sports writer Anthony Palacios believes it could be Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, who was part of the team for its Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
From Chiefs to Commanders?
"The Washington Commanders lost probably a free-agent gem in Dante Fowler Jr. who is reuniting with the Dallas Cowboys," Palacios writes.
"Linebacker Bobby Wagner is coming back but they need more defensive help other than Javon Kinlaw who’s been a disaster for the 49ers the team is giving him a chance. Even though they’ve found Deatrich Wise, he isn’t capable of full-time duties so the team is probably better off with Omenihu starting."
Omenihu would add some depth to the Commanders, and considering the fact he has played in 14 playoff games since 2019, he could bring some much-needed experience to Washington's defense.
