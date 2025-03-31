Commanders add ‘surprising name’ in first-round NFL mock draft
The Washington Commanders are in need of fortifying their pass rush at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's why NFL.com analyst has the Commanders taking Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson with the No. 29 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
Jackson to the Commanders?
"Perhaps this is a surprising name to some here, but Jackson's elite length and athletic explosion could upgrade Washington's edge group. His traits would work in a Dan Quinn defense and match many of the benchmarks the 49ers looked for when Commanders GM Adam Peters was scouting there," Edholm writes.
Jackson was second-team All-SEC this past season with Arkansas, recording 6.5 sacks to lead the Razorbacks. If he has the chance to bring that kind of production to the NFL, he could have a chance at a long and successful career.
Jackson and the rest of the rookie class will look to find out where they will start their careers at the NFL Draft from April 24-26.
