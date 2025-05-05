Commanders, Washington D.C. to host 2027 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to host one of the league's biggest events.
No, it's not the Super Bowl, but that could be in the cards with a new stadium deal in the works that is set to open in 2030 in the nation's capital. Instead, the Commanders and D.C. will host the NFL Draft in 2027.
READ MORE: Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
D.C. gets the NFL Draft
"One week after agreeing to a deal to lure the Washington Commanders back into the city, the District of Columbia received more good news -- it will host the 2027 NFL draft, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to ESPN on Sunday night," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.
"An official announcement is expected at the White House on Monday. The draft is expected to be held on the National Mall, where the Washington Monument stands. Axios first reported the news.
"The draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh next year, has become a huge draw. Green Bay attracted more than 600,000 fans for the three-day event last month. Detroit established a record attendance with 750,000 in 2024."
The draft coming to the nation's capital will help build the draw of the city getting the new stadium within the next couple of years and the potential Super Bowl that could come down the line.
With the Commanders returning to the playoffs last season after taking Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, excitement for football in the nation's capital is now at an all-time high.
READ MORE: Commanders add 1,000-yard receiver to roster following NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders starter undergoes surgery ahead of 2025 season
• Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
• Commanders linked to signing two-time Super Bowl champ in free agency
• WATCH: Washington D.C. Mayor releases hype video for Commanders new stadium deal