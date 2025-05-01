Commanders appear set at running back — for now
The Washington Commanders hope to run the ball more in the upcoming season.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes that the Commanders have the tools to be able to do that.
Commanders running backs could make noise
"Robinson and Ekeler should remain atop the Washington Commanders' depth chart, and Croskey-Merritt can provide a spark," Moton wrote.
"While the Commanders' top two tailbacks don't bring much speed to the offense, Robinson averaged 4.3 yards per carry and Ekeler averaged 6.5 yards per touch last season. They're both reliable chain-movers.”
"Ekeler is still one of the league's better pass-catching running backs.”
"The Commanders selected Croskey-Merritt with the 245th pick. In 2023, he rushed 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He lost that momentum when he transferred from New Mexico to Arizona and only played one game because of eligibility issues stemming from his time at Alabama State in 2019.”
"Yet the Commanders still took a seventh-round flier on Croskey-Merritt, who could push Rodriguez for the third-string position.”
The Commanders will look to develop their younger running backs in hopes of challenging Robinson and Ekeler for more carries in the upcoming season.
