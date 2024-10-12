Is the Commanders Offense Getting the Respect It Deserves?
With the Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens looming, all eyes are the Washington Commanders to see if they can keep their winning streak alive. As the weeks pass, the Commanders offense has steadily built momentum. But one question hangs in the air: are opposing defenses finally starting to respect their ability on the ground?
When asked if he feels that respect is finally coming for his offense, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury shared some candid thoughts. “Yeah, I’m not sure,” he said. “That’s never really been what we’ve been trying to be about. It’s more just maximize that week, what we can do offensively to score the most points.”
Washington strategy has been simple. It’s not about proving anything to anyone but finding the best way to put points on the board, whether running or airing it out in the passing game. “So, if we got to run it every play, we will. If we got to throw it, we’ll throw it,” Kingsbury added, showcasing a flexibility that speaks volumes about their growth this season.
And let’s be honest having a playmaker like Jayden Daniels in the backfield only increases their chances. “Our guys have done a nice job. It helps when Jayden’s adding those type of yards of his own.” Daniels ability to extend plays and contribute to the rushing stats has become a game-changer.
But the challenge ahead is clear, especially with a defense like the Ravens on the horizon. As Kingsbury noted, “That Baltimore rushing attack is vaunted right now when I watch their offense every week and what they’re doing. So, we’d have a long way to go to kind of reach that level.”
As game day approaches, it’s evident that the Commanders are ready to showcase their evolution as an offense. Whether running the ball or throwing it, they’re focused on one mission—maximizing every opportunity to score. Let’s see if they bring that same energy to the field against Baltimore.
More Washington Commanders News
• 2 Commanders Miss Friday's Practice Before Ravens Game
• Commanders Make QB Roster Decision Before Ravens Game
• Commanders Coach Pleased with Defensive Progress