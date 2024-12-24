Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Eagles in Week 16

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
It wasn't pretty by any means, but with Jalen Hurts exiting the game early with an apparent concussion, Washington knew they would have a great chance at coming away with the victory. While hope seemed lost late in the game, the Commanders strung together 22 fourth quarter points that was capped off with a game-winning touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to Jamison Crowder.
Daniels' performance was fantastic despite his two interceptions, throwing for 258 yards and five touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 81 yards as Brian Robinson Jr. struggled to find much running room and fumbled twice. However, a run game wasn't much needed as Daniels slung the ball around to eight receivers with Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder coming down with two scores and Terry McLaurin another.
Here is how the Washington Commanders offensive players graded out in their huge 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles as they chase down a postseason berth.
Highest Graded:
1. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) break the tackled on Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) to scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.9
2. QB Jayden Daniels
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.8
3. LT Brandon Coleman
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.1
4. WR Luke McCaffrey
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) returns a kickoff as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Oren Burks (42) defends during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.8
5. RG Sam Cosmi
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.9
Lowest Graded:
1. TE Ben Sinnott
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 42.6
2. LG Nick Allegretti
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 43.5
3. TE John Bates
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 46.8
T-4. C Tyler Biadasz
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.8
T-4. RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole