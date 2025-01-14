Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Buccaneers Wild Card

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have done something that haven't done in decades and that is win a playoff game. After reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Commanders went into Raymond James Stadium and defeated a sneaky Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad 23-20 to help elevate them to the next round of the postseason where they will head to Detroit to take on the Lions in the divisional round.
The game didn't provide much in terms of fireworks as the Commanders took control of the game script, outpacing the Buccaneers in time of possession by 10 whole minutes but it was enough for them to come away with the win.
While much of the praise will be heaped on the offense, the Commanders' defense did a terrific job for the most part against one of the top offenses in the league. Washington was able to limit Tampa Bay to just 20 points - below their season average - and was able to get to Baker Mayfield once while turning the Bucs over once as well.
While it might not seem like much, the Commanders' defense stood strong when they needed to most and helped limit the Buccaneers to just 5/9 on third down while limiting the explosive plays that they have become known for. Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out in their 23-20 Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Highest Graded:
1. MLB Bobby Wagner
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 76.7
2. SS Jeremy Chinn
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.9
3. LB Frankie Luvu
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) makes a touchdown catch against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.4
4. FS Quan Martin
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.4
5. CB Noah Igbinoghene
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 64.2
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Marshon Lattimore
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Quan Martin (20) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 26.5
2. DE Dorance Armstrong
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 36.7
3. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 39.7
4. DE Clelin Ferrell
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after he made sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.2
5. DT Jonathan Allen
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
