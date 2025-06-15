Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. has new focus going into 2025
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is an underrated part of the team's offense.
The fourth-year running back was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has slowly made his mark for the team in each season he's been in the nation's capital.
Going into 2025, however, Robinson is going into the year with a bit of a different outlook.
Robinson enters 2025 with new mindset
“He's been really focused," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said of Robinson.
"The biggest thing that came out of last year I think was that any of the guys that we asked to go in and play, played at a really high level. B-Rob's a guy who has played an incredibly high level. I thought early in the year when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be, and the focus this offseason has been great. He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level."
Robinson notched a career-high in rushing yards last season with 799, which was two more than his rookie campaign in 2022.
Robinson's role in the passing game took a bit of a dip after Austin Ekeler came on board, but he can still be effective in that realm as well.
With his contract set to expire at season's end, Robinson needs to have a breakout year in order for the Commanders to keep him on board going into 2026.
