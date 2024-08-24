Washington Commanders Building Statue to Honor Sean Taylor, Stadium Memorial Removed
The Washington Commanders continue to blaze a path toward righting the wrongs of past decision-makers and on Saturday announced another correction that is sure to gain widespread approval.
In November of 2022 the Commanders retired jersey No. 21 which had been worn by safety Sean Taylor during his time with the franchise until his untimely death in 2007. They also revealed a memorial installation that missed the mark and created more ill-will toward the organization and drew widespread criticism.
On Saturday, it was revealed the team has removed the installation and is in the process of having a statue built to honor the Washington legend appropriately, and with the help of Taylor's daughter Jackie who issued a statement about the project.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders 'Defense Travels' Says Coach Joe Whitt Jr., Pleased with Trends
"I'm excited to announce, along with the Washington Commanders, plans to unveil a statute to honor my dad," Taylor says in the post. "I'm thankful for (managing partner) Josh Harris and the Commanders family for the continued commitment to keep my dad's legacy alive."
Jackie was just 18 months old when her father was taken from her but has gotten to know who he was through family and friends including teammates of Taylor's who have been part of ensuring his memory is honored and remembered appropriately.
Fans of the franchise have similarly remembered Taylor for the player he was, would have been, and for the heroic way he spent his final moments. Something that has also made an impact on his daughter and the way she's been able to learn about her father.
"I'm forever grateful for the outpouring love and support from this special family," Taylor continues in her statement. "I'm filled with gratitude to know that my dad will forever be a part of the burgundy gold family."
News that the original installation has been removed came via a report by ESPN's John Keim. According to the same report, Jackie Taylor will be part of designing the statue which will be revealed at a date still to be determined.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels, Other Starters, Will Not Play Preseason Finale
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Trading Jahan Dotson 'Best For The Team', Says Dan Quinn
• Washington Commanders Coach Reveals Thoughts on Jahan Dotson Trade
• Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson; 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Deal Coming?
• 'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success