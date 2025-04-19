Commanders projected to strengthen defense with addition of 3x Pro Bowler

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders could sign a veteran pass rusher to boost their defense.

Detroit Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith pressures San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Austen Pleasants
The Washington Commanders could benefit from adding a pass rusher after losing Dante Fowler Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Pro Football Network writer Mark Stolte believes that the Commanders could look to sign former Detroit Lions EDGE rusher Za'Darius Smith.

Za'Darius Smith stretches at warm up before the game between San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.
Smith to the Commanders?

"The Washington Commanders should be one of many teams standing in line to sign Za’Darius Smith. With a legitimate quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders need to do everything in their power to address the needs of the defense," Stolte writes.

"While the defensive line was actually quite decent last year, posting a pressure rate that ranked 12th in the league and a sack rate in the top 10, you can never have enough. Smith would bring the extra oomph needed for the Commanders to really take over as a top-half of the league defense and would make them an even tougher out in next season’s playoffs."

If the Commanders are unable to find a pass rusher during next week's draft, they could end up making a call to Smith's agent in hopes of bringing him on board before training camp.

