Commanders linked to National Champion RB in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders should be searching for a running back at some point during next week's draft.
The team doesn't have a running back signed beyond the 2025 campaign, so injecting that position with some youth could be an ideal route for the Commanders.
Luckily for them, this year's rookie class is incredibly deep with players who can make an impact going on all three days of the draft.
ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes that Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson could be the pick for the Commanders.
Henderson to the Commanders?
"Trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. took care of two big needs, but Washington is still missing a true game changer at running back. Henderson has elite hands to catch passes from Jayden Daniels, and his big-play ability is something this unit lacks," Miller writes.
Henderson will be chosen at some point during the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET inside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
