Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Falcons
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has played against the Atlanta Falcons many times before in his career with the New Orleans Saints.
Lattimore had the opportunity for another matchup with the Falcons in Week 17, but it appears that his hamstring injury continues to linger.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are ruling Lattimore out for the team's Sunday Night Football contest against the Falcons.
Lattimore was traded to the Commanders back in November ahead of the league's trade deadline. However, his hamstring injury kept him out until Week 15 against his former Saints team.
Lattimore debuted in New Orleans and played last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the hamstring injury continued to fester, which has now ruled him out for this weekend's potential playoff clincher against the Falcons.
While not having Lattimore on the field is disappointing, the Commanders hope that they can qualify for the playoffs and have him available in the secondary because of how much he changes game plans for opposing offenses.
Kickoff between the Falcons and Commanders is set for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football Will Set NFL Milestone
• Commanders Have Two Ways to Clinch NFL Playoffs Berth in Week 17
• Commanders Coach: Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. 'Really Talented'
• What Has Commanders' Coach Dan Quinn Learned About Kliff Kingsbury?