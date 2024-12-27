Commander Country

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Falcons

Marshon Lattimore now knows if he'll play for the Washington Commanders against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) at the end of the game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has played against the Atlanta Falcons many times before in his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Lattimore had the opportunity for another matchup with the Falcons in Week 17, but it appears that his hamstring injury continues to linger.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are ruling Lattimore out for the team's Sunday Night Football contest against the Falcons.

Lattimore was traded to the Commanders back in November ahead of the league's trade deadline. However, his hamstring injury kept him out until Week 15 against his former Saints team.

Lattimore debuted in New Orleans and played last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the hamstring injury continued to fester, which has now ruled him out for this weekend's potential playoff clincher against the Falcons.

While not having Lattimore on the field is disappointing, the Commanders hope that they can qualify for the playoffs and have him available in the secondary because of how much he changes game plans for opposing offenses.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Commanders is set for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

