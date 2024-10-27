Commanders Lead Bears 9-0 at Halftime of Week 8
Landover, MD. -- The Washington Commanders are leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 9-0 at halftime of Week 9.
For the Commanders, the good news came early as quarterback Jayden Daniels (rib) was cleared to not only be active but start the game. And the NFL was happy to have their Daniels vs. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams matchup as well.
It was Williams and the Chicago offense that took the field first against the Washington defense and were promptly swept off the field after a three and out that included a sack of Williams by rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton, the first of his young career.
After a punt on fourth down, Washington got the ball for the first time at its own 36-yard line and drove down the field gaining 56 yards on nine plays resulting in a 27-yard field goal by kicker Austin Seibert and a 3-0 early lead for the good guys.
The second drive of the game for Chicago went better for the visitors as Williams was able to first scramble for a gain of 13 yards followed by a completed pass to receiver Keenan Allen for 17. Those two plays put the ball at the Commanders 41 yard line where the defense stalled the drive leading to the Bears' second punt of the game.
Washington again turned a punt into points, and again it was a field goal by Seibert to extend the lead to six points. On the scoring drive, Daniels made two key plays on third downs. The first coming on 3rd and 8 deep in his own territory with a run for nine yards. Then, facing a 3rd and 9, Daniels connected with receiver Terry McLaurin for a gain of 61 yards which ultimately set up the second score of the game for the Commanders.
For the second straight week, a Washington opponent felt the pressure early and tried a 4th and 1 conversion from their own 40-yard line. And for the second straight week, they failed, leading to a Commanders' possession starting in the plus side of the field.
Unfortunately, a controversial incompletion in the end zone to tight end Zach Ertz was not overturned on challenge, and Seibert was forced to come out for his third made field goal of the game resulting in a 9-0 lead for Washington.
As lopsided as the first half had gone in favor of the Commanders three field goals didn't give the scoreboard the same feel as the game flow. Because of it the Bears were able to continue sticking to their game plan and were able to do some damage on their fifth possession of the game getting all the way down to the Washington 25-yard line facing third down.
On the third down play Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu got to Williams quickly, and defensive tackle Daron Payne was there when the quarterback was able to wiggle free of the linebacker. The escape by Williams actually made the sack worse, and the resulting loss of 15 knocked Chicago out of field goal range, preserving the 9-0 lead with 55 seconds left in the game.
And that is the score we enter the locker rooms with, with Washington receiving the ball to start the second half.
