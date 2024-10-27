Commanders vs. Bears: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Washington Commanders have looked every part of who they haven't been over the past decade, off to a 5-2 start and in control of the NFC East. Washington wants to maintain their early season success as we inch closer to the midway point of the NFL season and today they will get a solid test when the Chicago Bears and number one draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams come to town.
The storyline all week has surrounded whether or not number two overall pick Jayden Daniels would be available to play in this one against Williams. After a limited practice on Friday, it was reported that it is likely he will play in this one - giving the NFL and it's fans exactly what they want.
Here is everything you need for today's much anticipated matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears.
Commanders vs. Bears Kickoff Time
Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, October 27th, 4:25 PM EST
TV Channel
CBS - Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders vs. Bears Preview
Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That is what this game was built up to be and it is now seemingly on the horizon as early this morning it was reported that Daniels has a realistic shot at playing.
Now back to the game... The Commanders' offense has been on a tear since the beginning of the season, in large part due to Daniels and his ability to create outside of the pocket. His wide receivers have stepped up and the duo of Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson has become formidable. As good as Washington's offense has been, they haven't had many tough tests from their opponents' defenses.
Today, however, they will have a tough test against one of the better defenses in the NFL. The Bears' offense has also improved since the team decided to take a new direction this offseason. Williams has started to show why he was taken first overall and he has a trio of wideouts in D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen that cause defenses problems. Add in a nice little run game led by Swift and the Commanders will have their hands full.
The Commanders defense has improved over the weeks, but it still isn't quite where Dan Quinn would like it to be. If the Commanders want to have a chance in this one they will need their defense to carry over the momentum from their performance last week against the Panthers.
Washington entered this week as home underdogs, but with the news of Daniels likely taking the field today they have now become one-point favorites according to DraftKings.
Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
The Washington Commanders are home dogs against the Chicago Bears and the likelihood behind that is due to unknown surrounding whether or not Jayden Daniels will be playing. All signs say that the Commanders will likely keep him out in the much-anticipated matchup between the number one and two picks in the 2024 NFL draft, however, there is a chance that they still decide to roll him out there.
If Daniels plays I would give the edge to the Commanders, but with him being less than 100% or with Marcus Mariota behind center I will give the edge to Caleb Williams and the Bears as their defense is head and shoulders above what Washington faced last week in the Carolina Panthers.
