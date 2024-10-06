Commanders vs. Browns Week 5 Numbers to Watch
As the Washington Commanders return to Northwest Stadium, sitting at 3-1, they are looking to secure their fourth consecutive win, a feat they haven’t achieved since 2008, as they face the Cleveland Browns.
The Commanders have shown strong production through the first four weeks of the 2024 season, shaping up to have a promising year.
As Washington gears up for their matchup against the Browns, several players are on the brink of reaching significant career milestones. Let’s take a closer look at the numbers to wathc this Sunday:
1
That’s the number of touchdown receptions tight end Zach Ertz needs to tie Ozzie Newsome (47) and Pete Retzlaff (47) for 18th all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner needs 1.5 sacks to reach 35 career sacks
2
Defensive tackle Johnathan Allen is just two tackles for loss away from reaching 60 career tackles for loss. He also needs 2.0 sacks to pass Ken Harvey (41.5), moving him into fifth place all-time in Washington’s franchise history for sacks since the stat became official in 1982.
Bobby Wagner is also just two interceptions away from recording 15 career interceptions.
The Commanders are looking to break a two-game losing streak against Cleveland, with their last matchup resulting in a 24-10 loss in Week 17 of the 2022 season. Before that, the Browns also defeated Washington in 2020 with a 34-20 victory.
3
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on the verge of several milestones, needing three receptions to reach 400 career receptions and three touchdown receptions shy of hitting 30 career touchdown receptions.
Defense tackle Daron Payne, is 3.5 sacks away from entering the top-10 in Washington history for sacks, although achieving that this week against the Browns is unlikely.
4
Zach Ertz is also eyeing his 50th career touchdown reception, needing just four more touchdowns to reach that milestone, though it may not happen this week.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu needs 4.5 sacks to reach 25 career sacks, but this milestone is also unlikely to be reached during Sunday’s game against the Browns.
7
Daron Payne Needs seven tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss.
23 & 26
Terry McLaurin needs 23 receiving yards to pass Jerry Smith (5,496 yards) for seventh all-time in franchise history for receiving yards, and 26 receiving yards to reach 5,500 career receiving yards.
