Commanders could be close to Brian Robinson Jr. trade
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is on the trade market and the team is looking to find the right deal for him.
According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Commanders are taking extra measures to ensure Robinson stays healthy for a potential trade partner.
"Amid speculation about his future with the Commanders, RB Brian Robinson Jr. will not play tonight against the Bengals, sources say. It’s a mutual decision between Robinson and the team, as a trade before the cut to the 53-man roster remains a possibility," Garafolo tweeted.
READ MORE: 4 teams that could trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Commanders to sit Robinson Jr. vs. Bengals
The Commanders are sitting a number of players ahead of tonight's matchup, including linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Von Miller, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Robinson is now added to the list, giving the Commanders one less running back to play with. Robinson ran for a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns with the Commanders last season, but now that he is a free agent in March, the team might be looking to move on from him sooner in order to get some value for him in return.
With Robinson out, that should mean more work is coming for seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr., among others. The team reportedly really likes what Croskey-Merritt has brought to the table and he could go into the season as the team's top running back on the depth chart.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Commanders is set for 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
READ MORE: The one thing holding back the Commanders' high-powered offense
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Frankie Luvu could enjoy breakout season
• Commanders reveal depth chart vs. Bengals
• Former Washington Commanders running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs