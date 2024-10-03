Commanders Closer to Building Identity, Culture
The Washington Commanders are four games into the Dan Quinn era, but the team looks very different than it did a year ago.
In the past four weeks, the Commanders have gotten better by each game, and now look like they have a chance at taking over the NFC East if things continue to go in the same direction.
Coach Dan Quinn credits that to the team's culture and identity change, though the team is still not at its full goal.
"I would say we're getting closer to that," Quinn said of the team's identity. "I know that the culture part is a big one for us. And it's like, culture kind of defined how a group lives their life together. And that's, for us, those are the standards that we see. The effort, the physicality, the things that we want to play with. Has it been all perfect? Hell no. But there is a lot of things that show how far people are in for one another."
The team is very different on paper compared to last year, with over half of the players coming to Washington in the offseason, but the coaching staff has also done a great job of turning the page and helping foster a new culture and identity for the team and franchise.
The Commanders hope to move further in the right direction in Week 5 when they host the Cleveland Browns.
