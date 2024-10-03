Commander Country

Commanders Closer to Building Identity, Culture

The Washington Commanders are learning more about themselves each week.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are four games into the Dan Quinn era, but the team looks very different than it did a year ago.

In the past four weeks, the Commanders have gotten better by each game, and now look like they have a chance at taking over the NFC East if things continue to go in the same direction.

Coach Dan Quinn credits that to the team's culture and identity change, though the team is still not at its full goal.

"I would say we're getting closer to that," Quinn said of the team's identity. "I know that the culture part is a big one for us. And it's like, culture kind of defined how a group lives their life together. And that's, for us, those are the standards that we see. The effort, the physicality, the things that we want to play with. Has it been all perfect? Hell no. But there is a lot of things that show how far people are in for one another."

The team is very different on paper compared to last year, with over half of the players coming to Washington in the offseason, but the coaching staff has also done a great job of turning the page and helping foster a new culture and identity for the team and franchise.

The Commanders hope to move further in the right direction in Week 5 when they host the Cleveland Browns.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor

• Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Could Return Soon

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Building Relationship with Tyler Biadasz

Commanders Coach Reveals Plan for Browns' Deshaun Watson

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News