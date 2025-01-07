Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Cowboys Week 18

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders narrowly pulled off a victory in Week 18 against their division rivals the Dallas Cowboys to sure up the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, beating the 'Boys in Dallas 23-19. The Commanders entered Week 18's matchup with the idea that they would play to win the game, meaning that they weren't going to sit their starters in an effort to preserve them for the playoffs.
However, that is not how things quite played out as head coach Dan Quinn decided it would be best to sit starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for the second half, moving veteran Marcus Mariota into the starting role.
The Commanders' offense struggled in the first half, especially Daniels who was sacked four times and only completed 50 percent of his passes for just 38 yards. Luckily, the Commanders were able to come back in this one in large part due to Mariota's performance and the always reliable Terry McLaurin.
The Commanders are now locked into the sixth seed of the NFC playoffs and will get a rematch against their Week 1 opponent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Highest Graded:
1. QB Marcus Mariota
PFF Grade: 88.1
2. RB Austin Ekeler
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 76.5
3. RG Sam Cosmi
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 76.1
4. WR Terry McLaurin
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes the game-winning touchdown catch over Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.3
5. TE Ben Sinnott
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.6
Lowest Graded:
1. RT Andrew Wylie
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.4
2. TE John Bates
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.5
3. WR Jamison Crowder
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) celebrates after scoring the gaming winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.6
4. WR Luke McCaffrey
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.8
5. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) drops a touchdown pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole