Fan Charged in Viral Commanders-Ravens Attack Denied Bail Ahead of Trial
The Washington Commanders are vying for a playoff spot and have a bye week to get some rest and guys healthy before settling in for the final push. However, there is some other news that broke that surrounds the Commanders as Sarasota, Florida native and Baltimore Ravens' fan Jack Callis - the man who jumped a group of Commanders' fans that went viral - will remain in jail following his second bail hearing.
The viral incident occurred following the Commanders' Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens where Callis was seen singling out Commanders' fans before attacking them leaving one of them with a concussion.
The viral clip that was circulated on social media wasn't the first incident of the night for Callis, as the Baltimore Police Department stated that this was in fact the second instance that Callis attacked these fans in the same night.
In Callis' first bail hearing, District Judge LaTina Burse Greene denied his bail but asserted that she would ponder releasing him to an inpatient treatment program with 24/7 home detention due to actions from copious usage of alcohol and cocaine.
However, that will not be the case as Callis will now sit behind bars until his trial. In a statement from Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, it read in part, "Repeat offenders cannot create chaos and violence unchecked on our streets.”
While the Commanders and Ravens both make a push for the playoffs, Callis will sit and ponder his actions while he awaits his court date on February 3rd, 2025.
