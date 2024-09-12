Commanders Coach Gives Update on Injured CB
Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is hoping for a bounce-back second season in the NFL, but it didn't get off to the best start in Week 1.
Forbes suffered a thumb injury in the contest, but the Commanders received good news in regards to his availability moving forward.
"Yeah, he banged up his [thumb] and so he'll have a splint on that today," coach Dan Quinn said. "We got good news, it's not gonna knock him out. But he is gonna wear a splint on that [hand] to help protect that today and we'll work it through the week. And like Emmanuel, like a number of the guys, man, we're working really hard to develop him. Would what he wants some plays back? You bet. But I'd also say this is a young player that we're developing and working with him and so, he's improving and going to improve."
Forbes, 23, recorded four tackles while logging 35 snaps (55 percent) on defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his debut.
The Commanders hope that Forbes can emerge into a starting-caliber cornerback. As a former first-round pick, the Commanders have a little more riding on his success than other players on the roster, so having him back for Week 2 against the New York Giants is certainly something they should be happy about.
