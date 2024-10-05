Commanders Coach Offers Injury Update on DE Clelin Ferrell
The Washington Commanders have not had defensive end Clelin Ferrell for the past two weeks, and he has been working towards his return in preparation of facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
However, Ferrell won't be playing for the Commanders this week, missing his third consecutive game.
"He's doing well man, and just the fact we're always going to just do the best we can for these guys and then they can absolutely do their thing at full speed," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "It was awesome to have him back here at practice and so he is definitely trending in the right space, but just not quite there just yet. But he really had a good week.”
The Commanders aren't considering placing him on injured reserve, which is a sign that he could be back as early as Week 6 and as late as Week 8 or 9. If Ferrell were placed on injured reserve, he would have to miss at least four weeks.
Ferrell would boost the Commanders pass rush if he were to return, but the team wants him healthy as he nurses his knee injury in order to be healthier later in the season.
