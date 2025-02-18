Trade rumors swirl around Cooper Kupp as Commanders emerge as a potential suitor
The Los Angeles Rams are planning to move on from wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the Washington Commanders are one of the teams that could be interested in him.
With a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders need a reliable second option to play alongside Terry McLaurin. Kupp could be a great fit for that role.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that the Rams want to trade Kupp to save money on their salary cap. They “prefer to get some sort of compensation for him” and will save $7 million by doing so.
He also mentioned that several teams, including the Patriots, Steelers, and Commanders, might be interested in Kupp because he’s so quarterback-friendly.
If Washington gets Kupp, it will boost their passing game significantly, giving Daniels a reliable target and making the team’s offense much stronger. McLaurin is already a top receiver, but adding Kupp would create a dynamic duo.
Kupp confirmed on social media that the Rams informed him of their plans to move on. He said he disagreed with the decision and hoped to finish his career in Los Angeles. However, he added that he’s focusing on how he responds to this challenge and is motivated for the future.
If the Rams cannot trade Kupp, they are expected to release him to avoid significant cap hits in 2025 and 2026. That scenario could open the door for Washington to sign as a free agent, but competition from other teams would be likely too.
A trade for Kupp would signal the Commanders commitment to surround Daniels with top-tier talent. With new ownership and a fresh coaching staff, Washington has positioned itself as an attractive destination spot for veteran players.
If Kupp lands in D.C., the Commanders could take another major step toward playoff contention in the 2025 season.
