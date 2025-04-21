Commanders' cornerback makeover to continue in NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is afoot, and the Washington Commanders need a cornerback by the time the weekend is over.
ESPN insider John Keim dives into the team's cornerback situation going into the draft.
Commanders need a cornerback
“Washington has seven corners on its roster -- none of whom were with the team prior to 2024. The Commanders drafted Mike Sainristil in the second round last spring, traded for Marshon Lattimore during the season and signed Jonathan Jones this offseason. Washington also re-signed Noah Igbinoghene," Keim writes.
"But the Commanders need more -- and they could use another corner with length whose best spot is outside. They have shown interest in Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, Ole Miss' Trey Amos, Texas' Jahdae Barron and Pitt's Quincy Wilson, among others. One NFL scout loved Hairston in particular because of his skills and competitiveness. But adding Jones this offseason enables Washington to wait until later in the draft -- Car'lin Vigers will be a possibility in Rounds 6 or 7 -- if one it likes isn't available early."
The NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
