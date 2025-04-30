Commanders could be due for regression, says analyst
The Washington Commanders are coming off an excellent season, but that could mean the worst is yet to come.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Commanders could struggle next season.
Commanders could be due for regression
"A slight regression may be inevitable for the Commanders, who largely overachieved with a patchwork roster comprised of older veterans and short-term deals," Knox wrote.
"The process of getting younger and finding stability began this offseason, and there could be growing pains. That said, Washington should remain a contender for as long as Jayden Daniels remains healthy, and throwing a couple of big darts at the offensive line (Tunsil, Conerly) was a smart approach."
The Commanders took a big leap in the first year of the Daniels era, so a setback or two could be coming, but as long as Washington keeps its foot on the gas, the team should be in contention in the playoffs for a long time.
