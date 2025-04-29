Commanders shock fans with two awesome features in new $3 billion RFK stadium
The Washington Commanders are finally going home. After nearly 30 years playing in Landover, Maryland, the franchise is heading back to where it once built a dynasty — the historic RFK Stadium site. This week, principal owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser officially announced plans for a brand-new $3 billion stadium project that promises to change more than just the team's address.
The Commanders revealed that the new stadium will be a privately funded $2.7 billion investment — the single largest in D.C.’s history — and will anchor a sweeping revitalization of the surrounding RFK campus. The plan includes housing, park space, retail, and entertainment zones across 180 acres along the Anacostia River.
“Now, we want to bring the Commanders home with a new RFK that our fans will love, and our opponents will fear,” Harris said during the announcement via sister site writer Emily Ricks.
But beyond the bold vision and stunning renderings — including a gleaming glass dome and a 65,000-seat layout — Washington’s new stadium features two hidden design elements that are already sparking buzz among fans and locals.
1. End Zone Seating in the Shape of a "W"
One of the most creative features of the new stadium design is in the end zone. Seating will be arranged in the shape of a “W,” a clear nod to Washington's name, culture, and brand. This subtle yet symbolic gesture will become a visual signature on broadcasts and a unique experience for fans seated in that section.
2. A View of the U.S. Capitol
Thanks to the stadium’s deliberate alignment and open sightlines, fans sitting in certain areas will be able to see the iconic U.S. Capitol building beyond the structure. It’s a powerful, patriotic reminder of the franchise’s connection to the nation’s capital and its roots in the heart of D.C.
Mayor Bowser said the city knew right away that partnering with the Commanders was the key to bringing the RFK site back to life. “We said we could do it all — Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment and more – and, together, that's what we are delivering.”
The stadium is slated to open in Fall 2030, and while the Commanders’ current lease at Northwest Stadium runs through 2027, quarterback Jayden Daniels and the team can remain there until their new home is ready.
From Super Bowl memories to a modern architectural marvel, RFK is being reborn — not just as a stadium, but as a symbol of a new era in Washington football.
