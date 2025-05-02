Commanders could have position battle between rookie and veteran
The Washington Commanders are hoping first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. can be a long-term fixture on the offensive line.
Conerly was an offensive tackle at Oregon, but with Laremy Tunsil and Brandon Coleman occupying those spots already, he may end up moving inside.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron previews a potential position battle at guard between Conerly and the incumbent starter in Nick Allegretti.
Conerly could create position battle
"While Conerly could use some time to further develop his strength and inconsistent technique at the NFL level, his first-round draft capital may allow him to see the field early. With Laremy Tunsil manning the left tackle spot, Conerly may be forced to find a home on the interior," Cameron wrote.
"Allegretti struggled in his first season with the Commanders, earning just a 40.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. That’s a spot Conerly could slide into and develop his game while still contributing. His 77.7 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons profiles as a significant upgrade for Jayden Daniels and company."
Conerly will have a chance to begin making his case for a starting job at the team's rookie minicamp next week.
