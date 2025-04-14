Commanders could improve secondary with risky first-round pick
The Washington Commanders have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could look to use that selection to help the secondary.
NFL.com draft analyst Gennaro Filice believes that the Commanders could take East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel Jr.
READ MORE: Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
Revel to the Commanders?
"An impressive physical specimen at a hair under 6-2 with pterodactyl length, Revel was poised to make a national name for himself in 2024," Filice writes.
"But then he tore his ACL during a practice in September, prematurely ending his final season at ECU and preventing him from showing his wares in the pre-draft process. Out of sight, butnotout of mind. I anticipate a playoff team scooping him up in the back stretch of Round 1 as a long-term value pick with a potentially massive ROI. And a traitsy corner with serious press-man upside seems like something Dan Quinn could be interested in."
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
READ MORE: Commanders could land top-tier pass rusher in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan
• Could the Commanders make a move for elite Steelers pass rusher?
• Commanders urged to take risk on Round 1 cornerback in NFL Draft
• Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion