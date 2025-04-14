Commander Country

Commanders could improve secondary with risky first-round pick

The Washington Commanders can afford to roll the dice with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could look to use that selection to help the secondary.

NFL.com draft analyst Gennaro Filice believes that the Commanders could take East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel Jr.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Revel to the Commanders?

"An impressive physical specimen at a hair under 6-2 with pterodactyl length, Revel was poised to make a national name for himself in 2024," Filice writes.

"But then he tore his ACL during a practice in September, prematurely ending his final season at ECU and preventing him from showing his wares in the pre-draft process. Out of sight, butnotout of mind. I anticipate a playoff team scooping him up in the back stretch of Round 1 as a long-term value pick with a potentially massive ROI. And a traitsy corner with serious press-man upside seems like something Dan Quinn could be interested in."

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

