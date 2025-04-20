Commander Country

Commanders could target Big 12 school for wide receiver depth

The Washington Commanders could find their next wide receiver from a top Big 12 program.

Jeremy Brener

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams is unable to catch a pass against the Baylor Bears.
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams is unable to catch a pass against the Baylor Bears. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders could have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

Terry McLaurin leads the way and new trade acquisition Deebo Samuel is expected to be a solid No. 2 wideout for the Commanders. However, there is room for a third wide receiver that could take over for Samuel when he becomes a free agent next spring.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes that the Commanders could target a wide receiver from TCU during the draft.

READ MORE: Former Commanders QB may be on the move again this offseason

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech makes a leaping catch over Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech makes a leaping catch over Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Commanders could add TCU wide receiver

"Investing in a WR3 who can replace Samuel after his contract expires next year feels wise, and if they are prioritizing YAC in that role, they should look no further than TCU -- both Jack Bech (Round 2, maybe Round 3) and Savion Williams (Round 3, maybe Round 4) are deadly with the ball in their hands," Solak writes.

The NFL Draft is set for Thursday until Saturday from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders keeping close eye on star RB prospect

• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025

• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star

 Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News