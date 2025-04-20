Commanders could target Big 12 school for wide receiver depth
The Washington Commanders could have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.
Terry McLaurin leads the way and new trade acquisition Deebo Samuel is expected to be a solid No. 2 wideout for the Commanders. However, there is room for a third wide receiver that could take over for Samuel when he becomes a free agent next spring.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes that the Commanders could target a wide receiver from TCU during the draft.
Commanders could add TCU wide receiver
"Investing in a WR3 who can replace Samuel after his contract expires next year feels wise, and if they are prioritizing YAC in that role, they should look no further than TCU -- both Jack Bech (Round 2, maybe Round 3) and Savion Williams (Round 3, maybe Round 4) are deadly with the ball in their hands," Solak writes.
The NFL Draft is set for Thursday until Saturday from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
