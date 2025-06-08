Commanders could trade $68 million disgruntled star
The Washington Commanders have an unhappy star in wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
The former Ohio State wideout has one year remaining on his contract, and he wants a new deal before the start of the season.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders could trade McLaurin to the Arizona Cardinals for pass rusher Zaven Collins if a deal isn't struck.
Commanders, Cardinals linked in trade proposal
"The Arizona Cardinals might not seem like an obvious candidate for McLaurin because they added their No. 1 receiver when they drafted Marvin Harrison Jr, in 2024," Knox wrote.
"What the Cardinals don't have, however, is a top-tier receiver who can complement Harrison and help get more out of quarterback Kyler Murray. McLaurin could be that, and now could be the perfect time to add him.
"Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon are both entering a pivotal season. Murray hasn't performed at a Pro Bowl level since 2021 and may need help to get back to the form he had before his 2022 ACL tear. Gannon has delivered just 12 wins in his two seasons at the helm.
"Adding McLaurin could help Murray return to his pre-injury production and, potentially, help Arizona get over .500. To sweeten the pot, the Cardinals could include edge-defender Zaven Collins, who had five sacks last season but could be a potential 2026 cap casualty.
"The Cardinals could save $4.4 million this year by trading Collins, and they've added Calais Campbell, Josh Sweat and rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen III to their pass-rushing rotation this offseason.
"Washington could be very interested in a little edge help."
The Commanders will hope to get a new deal done with McLaurin in the near future.
