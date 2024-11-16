Commander Country

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Struggled Mightily vs. Eagles

Terry McLaurin had just one catch for the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, toppic at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, toppic at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin didn't have his best game in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The star wideout had just one catch for 10 yards in the 26-18 loss, unquestionably his worst performance of the season.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels explained after the game why McLaurin didn't have much of an impact during the game.

“I mean, I feel like they had a little plan of, ‘Hey, let’s limit [Commanders WR Terry McLaurin]’ and stuff like that," Daniels said postgame. "So, we’ve got to go back and watch the film and figure out ways how I could get Terry the ball, how we could get Terry the ball. Because he’s an explosive player, what he’s done in this league and his resume. So, we want to give our best players the ball as much as possible. So, we’ll figure out ways to move down the road and do that.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn echoed the sentiment that McLaurin having little action wasn't part of the original game plan.

“Our explosive plays to get generated from [Commanders WR] Terry [McLaurin] is such a big part of what we do," Quinn said. "And if somebody had to say, we are taking this player away with a double or something more than other guys, that’s a bigger factor. But I didn’t sense that was the case.”

Not having McLaurin at his normal production level certainly hurt the Commanders, but a loss gives them an opportunity to fix this issue before it becomes a legitimate problem in a game where the lights are brighter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

