Commanders Facing Adversity After Two Straight Losses

The Washington Commanders are losers of two straight games.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Washington Commanders defenders on way to a 39-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Washington Commanders defenders on way to a 39-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are on their first losing streak of the season after falling 26-18 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

The Commanders battled throughout the game, but a thunderous fourth-quarter rally from the Eagles was able to bury Washington.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn explained how the team is dealing with the losing streak.

“We knew that adversity would come. It just does," Quinn said postgame. "That’s our game. That’s why we love it so much. There’s hard parts, and tonight’s hard. And in fact, I even said that. The last two games were tough. They test your resolve, and they build some of your resilience. It’s a difficult four or five game stretch, whatever it is. And it also emphasizes the ability to go close it, be there at the end and go win it. Those are the lessons for us to say to be the team we can be. Those have to go down on our terms, and we’ve been pretty good in that spot."

It's hard to go through an NFL season without facing adversity, but kudos to the Commanders for having it last this long without much.

The key for the Commanders is figuring out how to respond, and if they can do that, they could be right back up on their feet.

