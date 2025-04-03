Commanders' Dan Quinn discusses Laremy Tunsil blockbuster trade
The Washington Commanders made a bold move this offseason when they traded for Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The trade stunned the league, getting the protection for Commanders second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels to improve.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about the trade and why he feels it will benefit the team.
Quinn excited about Tunsil trade
“Yeah, the addition of Laremy and playing out at tackle, he’s had such experience and done it at a high level. And so, when you can add somebody of that caliber, that's a big deal," Quinn said.
"And so, adding him right now into our mix we're really pumped to have him. We can't wait to get him here. It's going to be a fun group to coach. The guys we've added, [General Manager] Adam [Peters] and his staff did an excellent job. We were very specific about the Commanders and who we wanted to have as part of this. And so, Laremy's, he's an ideal fit for us.”
With Tunsil in the fold, the Commanders could have one of the best offensive lines in the league, which will go a long way towards competing for the Lombardi Trophy.
