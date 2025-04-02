Chance Commanders represent the division with 'two best teams' in NFC
Last year, the Washington Commanders took everyone by surprise.
In 2025, everyone will see the Commanders coming.
Because of that fact, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have been hard at work figuring out how to make Washington even better. Trades for players like left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel stand out among that effort.
Sports Illustrated's Gilbert Manzano recently took a stab at ranking the NFL divisions as they stand today with all the roster shuffling going on, and the NFC East Division, represented by potentially the two best teams in the conference according to the writer, barely cracks the top half.
"Even with the amount of talent the Eagles lost in free agency, they have enough depth and young playmakers to make up for the losses of Sweat, Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and other key departures," says Manzano. "The Commanders...might have gained ground on their divisional rivals by trading for Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Some might not be as high on Washington because of the defensive issues, but this elite offense hung 45 points on the Detroit Lions during a shocking playoff victory."
How does a division that boasts arguably the best two teams in the NFC come in fourth? Place that blame on the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, says Manzano.
"There’s a drastic drop-off with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. It’s tough to gauge the Cowboys because they had another quiet free agency and now head into the season with a rookie head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, who might not have been the team’s first choice for the position. The Giants improved their quarterback room, but Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston aren’t game-changing signal-callers. Nevertheless, New York could be a pesky team, which would be an improvement after a few dark seasons."
In fact, it isn't outside the realm of possbility that the issues plaguing the Cowboys last year amplify under their new head coach that many consider a 'lame duck' before he even gets started, and the Giants end up in third. That, of course, would leave Dallas pulling up the rear of the NFC East Division for the first time since 2015.
Wouldn't that be a shame.
