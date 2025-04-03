Commanders receive visit from controversial WR draft prospect
The Washington Commanders have been aggressive this offseason, adding to a roster that made it to the NFC Championship game with the likes of Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, and a host of other players as they look to expound upon last season as they hunt down their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington has done plenty thus far through the 2025 offseason, but they are now gearing up to continue adding to their roster with the NFL Draft just around the corner. Last season, the Commanders hit on many of their draft selections, most notably quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick, and will be looking to replicate their success in the draft once again.
While casuals focus mostly on the first-round pick, the draft is about encompassing all rounds to try and find a diamond in the rough or a depth piece to help elevate the floor of a team. The Commanders will pick much later in this year's draft than they have in previous seasons, so they are doing their due diligence in examining players as we approach draft night.
One of those prospects that the Commanders appear to be doing a deep dive on is former Miami Hurricanes' wideout Xavier Restrepo who the franchise reportedly held a private workout for earlier this week.
Restrepo, a five-year player for the Hurricanes, improved each year that he was with the program and had is best season last year with potential number one overall pick Cam Ward throwing him the ball. Last season in Miami, Restrepo caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and 11 touchdowns that also led the ACC on his way to earning All-American honors.
Restrepo is a playmaker who is a strong route-runner with great hands and body control as evidenced by some of the incredible catches he has made throughout his career. However, as of late, it seems as if Restrepo's stock has fallen a bit due to his testing at the combine and Miami Pro Day along with concerns regarding his size and being limited to playing the slot wide receiver position.
Restrepo has been clocked running his 40-yard dash in the 4.8-5.1 range which is less than ideal for an NFL wide receiver, putting doubt and concern regarding his speed and explosiveness. Many were expecting more from Restrepo, especially after the season he had but he could end up being one of the sleepers in the draft due to teams overlooking him due to his testing results.
While Restrepo is an intriguing option for the Commanders, they don't necessarily need him as they currently have Luke McCaffrey who they drafted just last year who practically mirrors the type of player that he is. However, the case can also be made that Restrepo is the more polished of the two with experience, route running, and blocking.
Even though I don't believe that Washington will target Restrepo heavily, if he continues to fall in the draft into a later day-two pick or even day three, I could see them taking him to compete for the slot position or at least provide depth in the wide receiver room.
READ MORE: Commanders offensive player will change position, per Dan Quinn
