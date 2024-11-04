Commanders Coach Evaluates Jayden Daniels After 9 Games
The Washington Commanders are 7-2 on the season. Given their 4-13 record just one year ago -- that statement would certainly turn heads if it were said this offseason. Currently holding the second-lowest odds to win the NFC East, the Commanders could be looking at a playoff berth in the second half of the season.
The arrival of first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn -- being given his second chance as a head coach in the league -- and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has helped the club turn around in a big way.
Through Week 9, Quinn was asked his assessment of Daniels thus far, and what has impressed him the most about the rookie quarterback.
"There's a lot. I would say the poise and the decision-making," Quinn explained. "For a quarterback to really have the regard for the football and the decision-making process to go so he's playing the position well, not just throwing it well. So, when do I hand it, when do I give it, how do I use the clock, getting down to slide."
Daniels is a dual-threat player. He's shown the knowledge to use that at the right time in the right way in any given game. He doesn't make bone-headed lays like other rookie quarterbacks do. He's a sound quarterback. The reigning Heisman winner is playing like just that.
"Those things I see him growing and getting stronger as it goes and so that to me is one of the things I’ve been most impressed about – is like playing the position and all that goes into that, you know, at the quarterback spot," Quinn continued. "Using the clock, getting down to slide, you use my legs for first down, when is it a give read to go, so those would be some of the things I’m impressed by. The work ethic he's always captured that and I knew that and that doesn't get unnoticed by me."
The LSU product has shown a willingness to improve in aspects of his game which were concerns as he left the college level for the pro level. The Commanders' culture will greatly benefit from that, too. Despite being in his first year in the league, his leadership and ability to lead by example is shining greatly.
The Commanders knew selecting Daniels would pay off, but they didn't know it would come so soon. They are having a Houston Texans-like leap from a season ago. Like C.J. Stroud, Daniels is receiving MVP buzz as a rookie.
