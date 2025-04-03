Commanders HC Dan Quinn identifies major area for improvement
The Washington Commanders improved a lot as a football team this past season, going from four wins to an NFC Championship berth.
However, head coach Dan Quinn believes that the team still has room for improvement, especially in the run defense.
Quinn eyes improvement in run defense
“Yeah, there's a lot of things that we want to get better at and that's our expectations. So, run defense was certainly part of that," Quinn said.
"I think you look at the whole, the full circle of it, what can we do better from a scheme standpoint? How do we position the players in the right spots to do that better? And so, we just want to take a different lens and a different view at everything and what did we do well and what do we need to work on? And so, that's what a lot of the time in the offseason is spent on, whether it's run defense or a certain part of all three phases. And we work really hard at that. So, that's still an ongoing process, looking at other teams as well. Who did things well, who didn't, so we really take a deep dive on the things that need our most attention.”
The Commanders will be able to get help on the defensive line at the 2025 NFL Draft later this month from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
