Commanders' Dan Quinn reveals thoughts on rookie class
The Washington Commanders might not have as impactful of a rookie class as they did last year, but they still have a solid batch of first-year players.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised his rookies in a recent press conference.
“I thought they put a lot of work in," Quinn said.
"Them and the assistants during the off season, leading up to camp knowing that man, we have to get this knowledge down so when you do get to camp, there's not the thinking and you can just rely on this, the system and get better at your skills. It's a very mature group. Guys that really put it in, we've been encouraged by that. It's a smaller group so they've probably got more individualized attention and customized for them with 15 rookies that usually it's, you know, anywhere probably between that number and, you know, 25 or so. With a smaller group, I think they've had good mentors. They've had good coaching and now they're gaining confidence."
Commanders rookies taking the right step
Quinn is excited about what the rookies can bring to the table, but he knows there is another gear they have to activate as training camp continues.
"There are definitely days that go good and others that don't, but that's also part of it. I want to see the resilience to come back from the days that aren't," Quinn said.
"But what I've seen so far is guys that know what they're doing, they're prepared, they're ready to go, put their best foot forward and that's why these practices where you coaches are off to the side man, like they have to demonstrate what they know, how they can communicate and knowing that when it's your turn to lead, do it, that's your communication, that's your call so don't wait. You have to go take it.”
If the Commanders rookies can continue to grow in the next few weeks, the team will be in great shape when they play the NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 1 on Sept. 7.
