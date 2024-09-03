Dan Quinn Provides Update on Washington Commanders Rookie Left Tackle Brandon Coleman
Some will say the left tackle is the second-most important position on an NFL field behind only the quarterback. When your quarterback is a rookie like Jayden Daniels is for the Washington Commanders his blindside protector becomes all the more valuable.
Of course, when that left tackle is a rookie as well, there are natural concerns that rise from outsiders who are nervous about trusting such an inexperienced player to protect the future of the Commanders franchise.
So when Brandon Coleman won the starting left tackle job fair and square despite being a third-round pick in the NFL Draft this year people got excited. When he got hurt and subsequently missed the rest of training camp and the entire preseason, Washington fans only got more nervous than they were before.
Hoping to get the tackle back for Week 1, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn provided an update before the team broke for the Labor Day weekend following Coleman’s return to a fully padded practice for the first time since suffering his injury.
"I spent just a moment with him after practice because he was able to do quite a bit yesterday and then today padded,” Quinn said. “I asked him if anything was guarded. He said, 'No man, I'm good to go'. He felt strong, he felt good. So, I'm pleased that we're leaving (training camp) in good health, and that's the goal that you want as the coach.”
It’s a big step in the right direction for Coleman and for the starting offensive line in Washington that has gotten precious few reps together, leading to that increased nervousness about the unit as a whole.
One person who isn’t nervous, however, is Daniels himself who will be charged with executing the offense behind that line - or one featuring left tackle Cornelius Lucas if Campbell can’t get ready in time for Week 1.
“I'm very confident (in) those guys in that room,” Daniels said. “I feel like we can go out there and have some success.”
