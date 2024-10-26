Commander Country

Commanders DC Praises 'Very Talented' Bears Rookie Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has impressed Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders defense has a tough task ahead of them in Week 8 as they take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Williams was the only player taken before Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the draft, so that alone makes him a massive threat for Washington's defense.

“Caleb, he's a very talented young man," Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. "You see why he was regarded the way that he's regarded coming out. I have the same respect for him. He can throw the ball from the pocket; he can throw it on a move. His arm contortion where he can get the ball out from different angles is really impressive. He can escape inside and outside. When he sets his feet, he can make any throw in the book. So, he's a talented young player that's going to be good for a long time in this league.”

So far this season, Williams has completed just over 65 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,317 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He's coming off the best performance of his career in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In London, Williams threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, Williams is feeling fresh off the bye as he looks to have a similar showing against the Commanders.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Happy with Progress, Far From Satisfied With It

• Bears vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed

• Commanders Target Standout Edge In Latest Mock Draft

Commanders QB Praises Bears Defense

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News