Commanders DC Praises 'Very Talented' Bears Rookie Caleb Williams
The Washington Commanders defense has a tough task ahead of them in Week 8 as they take on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Williams was the only player taken before Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the draft, so that alone makes him a massive threat for Washington's defense.
“Caleb, he's a very talented young man," Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said. "You see why he was regarded the way that he's regarded coming out. I have the same respect for him. He can throw the ball from the pocket; he can throw it on a move. His arm contortion where he can get the ball out from different angles is really impressive. He can escape inside and outside. When he sets his feet, he can make any throw in the book. So, he's a talented young player that's going to be good for a long time in this league.”
So far this season, Williams has completed just over 65 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,317 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He's coming off the best performance of his career in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In London, Williams threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, Williams is feeling fresh off the bye as he looks to have a similar showing against the Commanders.
