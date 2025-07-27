New Commanders star has a message for his doubters
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel has faced a wave of criticism this offseason as he enters his seventh year in the league.
Many believe the veteran’s best days are behind him, especially after a dip in production last season with the San Francisco 49ers. So when the Commanders acquired him this offseason, some fans were left scratching their heads.
But both Washington and Samuel believe he has plenty left in the tank. And he’s been using the offseason to silence the doubters—making that message loud and clear in a video he recently posted to Instagram.
The video opens with a stream of critical tweets targeting Samuel. One reads, “I loved watching Deebo Samuel, but he got old, fat, and slow real quick. He’s barely a complementary piece now.” Another harsh take says, “Deebo hasn’t been good for the last 3 years. He’s consistently fat, slow and hurt. Casuals on this app talking about Washington got a steal are insane. 49ers won the trade simply for getting him off the team. It’s like people don’t even watch the NFL smh.”
As the video continues, clips of Samuel training in the gym and running routes on the field take over—highlighting his speed, footwork, and physicality. It’s a clear response to anyone questioning whether he still has “it.”
At the end of the video, Samuel looks straight into the camera and declares, “This is not AI. Real life bulldog.” And like a bulldog—stocky, muscular, and powerful—Samuel looks ready to unleash that same energy in burgundy and gold this season. So if anyone’s still questioning whether Deebo Samuel has something left to prove—he’s already answered and his message is clear: Let’s get to it!
