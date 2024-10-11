Commander Country

Jayden Daniels Doesn't Care About Commanders vs. Ravens Spotlight

The Washington Commanders play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 in arguably the biggest game of the weekend, but Jayden Daniels doesn't care.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have won four straight and have emerged as one of the best teams in the league.

That means they should have plenty of eyeballs on them this weekend when they visit reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Even with a 1 p.m. kickoff, CBS has its top crew in Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game, making it one of the bigger contests for Week 6. However, that doesn't hold much weight for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"That's for the league to figure out," Daniels said about the fanfare. "That's for what the people to talk about. For us, man, we just go out there and we're just playing a football game. That just happened to be the next opponent up for us. So, we're going to focus this week on trying to get better execute the game plan on Sunday."

Daniels has his eyes on the prize, which for him, is just one more win. He doesn't care much about what has happened before to lead to this moment or what's going on beyond the game if they win or lose. He is simply focused on what is in front of him, and that should give the Commanders the best possible chance to pull out a victory against the Ravens in Week 6.

