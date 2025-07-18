Brian Robinson Jr. could have surprise impact for Commanders
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. isn't often viewed as the key piece of the team's offense because Jayden Daniels is alongside him in the backfield.
The second-year quarterback took the league by storm in his rookie year, partially overshadowing Robinson's career year.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles listed Robinson as someone who could shape the NFL season in 2025.
Robinson could have major impact
"From Weeks 1-8, Robinson was one of the league's best runners on a success rate and a yards after contact basis," Pereles wrote.
"Then he missed Weeks 9 and 10 with a hamstring injury and was among the NFL's least efficient runners thereafter. A Week 12 ankle injury didn't help, either. The change was clear: He avoided 18.8% of tackles from Weeks 1-9. That fell to 11.6% in Weeks 11-18. Washington, once thought of as a landing spot for a top running back in the draft, didn't select one until the seventh round. Robinson will lead the backfield once again."
Robinson ran for a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Commanders, who went 12-5 and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
Robinson also had a pair of touchdowns in the postseason, proving that the team can count on him in crucial moments.
With his rookie contract expiring at the end of the season, Robinson will have a chance to break out for Washington in hopes of earning another major deal.
