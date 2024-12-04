Commanders RBs Dominant in Win vs. Titans
The Washington Commanders blew the Tennessee Titans out of the water in Week 13 after beating them 42-13 at home.
A big reason behind the victory was Washington's success in the ground game, gaining 267 rushing yards. Commanders coach Dan Quinn praised the team's running backs in a recent press conference.
"I thought this game was probably one way back during the week, the targeting, the combinations, I thought were really strong," Quinn said. "I thought the way we played from a pad level standpoint of getting downhill, this is a good front Tennessee has. And so, for us to be able to knock a few out and have some explosive runs, that was a big deal for us. But I would say more than anything, the emphasis, the combination that we put on it and I thought the targeting could have been, everybody involved in that. The receiver getting the right crack, the tight end into the right space. So, all of those things, the targeting I was most impressed with.”
Running backs become important later in the season especially as temperatures cool down. If the Commanders can continue finding success in the ground game, they will be a tough team to beat down the stretch.
