Commander Country

Commanders RBs Dominant in Win vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders ran all over the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders blew the Tennessee Titans out of the water in Week 13 after beating them 42-13 at home.

A big reason behind the victory was Washington's success in the ground game, gaining 267 rushing yards. Commanders coach Dan Quinn praised the team's running backs in a recent press conference.

"I thought this game was probably one way back during the week, the targeting, the combinations, I thought were really strong," Quinn said. "I thought the way we played from a pad level standpoint of getting downhill, this is a good front Tennessee has. And so, for us to be able to knock a few out and have some explosive runs, that was a big deal for us. But I would say more than anything, the emphasis, the combination that we put on it and I thought the targeting could have been, everybody involved in that. The receiver getting the right crack, the tight end into the right space. So, all of those things, the targeting I was most impressed with.”

Running backs become important later in the season especially as temperatures cool down. If the Commanders can continue finding success in the ground game, they will be a tough team to beat down the stretch.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans

• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick

• Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans

• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News