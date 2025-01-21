Former Eagles LB Boldly States Commanders 'Don't Stand a Snowballs Chance'
Competition creates two things: Winners and losers. Typically, those results are temporary, and when it comes to the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles this season, both sides experienced each fate going 1-1 in their two matchups against each other.
In fact, both teams held the fourth-quarter leads in each one, with the Commanders taking the lead into the final stretch in the first game and the Eagles doing the same in the second.
Both teams failed to stave off the other's comeback as well, leading most to believe Washington and Philadelphia will probably compete in a close matchup this weekend. But not if you ask former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner.
"By the way, they don't stand a snowballs chance in hell in winning here on Sunday. You know that right?" while making a guest appearance on the WIP Morning Show on Sportsradio 94WIP recently. "Make sure you take that, and you play that all damn week, alright?"
But before any Commanders fans get mad at Joyner for the outlandish comment, remember you're talking to a wounded person.
Granted, Joyner was selected to two Pro Bowls in his eight seasons with Philadelphia, but before he left for the Arizona Cardinals, then the Green Bay Packers, and finally the Denver Broncos, the linebacker had to wear the loser tag more times than not.
At least when it came to Washington, and especially when it came to the biggest moments in the sport.
You see, in his day, the Eagles actually beat Washington more times than not. But where it mattered most, in the postseason, Joyner's squads just never measured up.
Having to watch from home as Washington added two Super Bowl titles to the one it already had from just a couple of seasons before he joined the NFL was painful enough. Going one-and-done in the postseason himself in 1988, 89, and 90 is worse. Losing that 1990 playoff game to Washington, well, you can imagine the bitterness that can be born from that type of jealousy.
Even when Joyner's Eagles finally won a playoff game in 1993, they immediately fell to the hated Dallas Cowboys, who eventually won the Super Bowl.
You might say Joyner was a good luck charm for the rest of the division, in fact. During his eight seasons in Philadelphia, the NFC East won five Super Bowls - two for Washington, two for the New York Giants, and one for the Dallas Cowboys. None for the Eagles.
Even when Joyner left Philadelphia to play for the Cardinals, the blessings for the rest of the division continued. He spent 1994, 95, and 96 in Arizona, and the Cowboys won two more titles. Really, the hayday of the NFC East is all tied to Joyner's presence in it, if you think about it.
Seeking a ring of his own, Joyner latched on in Green Bay and lost in the Super Bowl. So he joined the Broncos, the same team that beat his Packers, and contributed five tackles to the team that figured out how to break the 'Joyner curse,' just don't play him.
Really, Commanders fans shouldn't be upset with Joyner. Nor should the players or coaches. While he lives vicariously through this Eagles roster, just remember all of the times he had to watch burgundy and gold-clad players celebrate while he struggled to get just one postseason win in Kelly green.
