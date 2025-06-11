Surprise Commanders offensive player turns heads during practice
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters had a feeling when he chose to keep the team’s tight ends this offseason. No trades, no significant additions—and it looks like his instincts might be right and could pay off this season.
The Commanders tight-end group has been one of the franchise’s most consistent units. Zach Ertz made big plays last season, catching everything thrown his way. John Bates wasn’t just a tight end; he was a reliable blocker. And while Ben Sinnott didn’t get a lot of snaps, he’s looking to change that this year and take a big step forward.
But a name that’s starting to emerge quietly on the offense is Colson Yankoff.
Coming in as an undrafted free agent, Yankoff wasn’t on anybody’s radar last year. He didn’t play a whole lot, but his hard work, consistency, and growth have helped build trust with the coaching staff.
So far, during OTAs, Yankoff has stood out, and he’s sending a clear message that he’s been putting in the work. Right now, he’s the fourth tight end on the roster. If the Commanders decide to keep fewer tight ends this year, making those cuts could be tough. But Yankoff is showing that he’s worth keeping around.
It’s still early, and training camp is just around the corner, but Yankoff is off to a strong start. Fans should keep an eye on him because he might earn himself a bigger role this season.
