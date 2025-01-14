Commander Country

Insider: Jets Request Interview For Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr.

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is receiving interest from the New York Jets for their head coaching vacancy.

Jeremy Brener

June 1, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. looks on during organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
The Washington Commanders' success this season has been noticed around the league, and rival teams are trying to bring some of that culture into their building.

"The Jets requested an interview with Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. for their head coaching job, per sources. It’s the first HC interview for Whitt, 46, who came with Dan Quinn from Dallas and has been an integral part of Washington’s turnaround," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Whitt has been vital to the Commanders success on defense and he has quickly worked his way up the ladder in his first full season as a defensive coordinator.

The Jets have also been interested in hiring Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark to be the team's general manager, so bringing Whitt on board as well would give continuity from the front office to the coaching staff.

As long as the Commanders are in the playoffs, Whitt will not interview. However, once Washington's season ends, Whitt's candidacy could grow, putting the Commanders in a potentially tricky spot.

The Commanders are set to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

