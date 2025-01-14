Insider: Jets Request Interview For Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr.
The Washington Commanders' success this season has been noticed around the league, and rival teams are trying to bring some of that culture into their building.
"The Jets requested an interview with Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. for their head coaching job, per sources. It’s the first HC interview for Whitt, 46, who came with Dan Quinn from Dallas and has been an integral part of Washington’s turnaround," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.
Whitt has been vital to the Commanders success on defense and he has quickly worked his way up the ladder in his first full season as a defensive coordinator.
The Jets have also been interested in hiring Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark to be the team's general manager, so bringing Whitt on board as well would give continuity from the front office to the coaching staff.
As long as the Commanders are in the playoffs, Whitt will not interview. However, once Washington's season ends, Whitt's candidacy could grow, putting the Commanders in a potentially tricky spot.
The Commanders are set to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
