4 Commanders Sitting Out Practice As Divisional Round Preparation Begins
ASHBURN, Va. -- Time to celebrate wins for teams like the Washington Commanders is short.
Coming off a big victory in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the Commanders had little over 24 hours to enjoy their success before getting back to practice in preparation for an even tougher matchup against the Detroit Lions this Saturday night.
When Washington stepped out for the first time, however, it did so without four players: receiver Jamison Crowder, tight end Zach Ertz, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.
"Much like last game, I told you we'll play our best complimentary game all year offensively, defensively, and special teams, and Detroit and this game calls for that again," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said before practice on Tuesday. "And we're working hard on all of those things from our field position stuff, our winning time moments, just all of it."
Ertz getting a veteran rest day isn't new, and the fact that he's been getting those all year has helped him have an impressive career revival in Washington this season.
Crowder spent time on injured reserve with a calf injury before returning late in the year and has been a crucial part of the special teams while also stepping up in critical moments over the last month of play. He was working through a hamstring injury last week but was able to play and contribute as the team's punt returner against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ferrell and Fowler have also been familiar names missing practice but have so far been able to compete in the majority of contests this year. Fowler specifically has had a career year with the Commanders, racking up 10.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and scoring the first touchdown of his career on a pick-six against the Carolina Panthers in October.
Quinn didn't sound too concerned over the potential game statuses of any of the players listed here, and having the rest of the team on the practice field is a great sign that Washington should be as healthy as it can ask to be when traveling north to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
