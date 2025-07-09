Commanders rivals hit with arrest as Cowboys returner faces charges
The Washington Commanders are on the hunt to be Super Bowl contenders after their surprising trip to the NFC Championship last year, and that will get started here in less than a few weeks once training camp begins.
There has been plenty of news around the Commanders this offseason. The return of the team to the old RFK site has been playing in the background, while most are closely paying attention to contract extension talks between the franchise and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Even though the main focus will always be on the Commanders, it is always wise to keep an eye on what is happening around the league, especially when it comes to NFC East rivals.
Over the weekend, a star player from the Dallas Cowboys was in the news for the wrong reasons. Former undrafted free agent and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested for speeding along with other minimal offenses.
According to police, Turpin was going 97 mph in a 70 mph speed zone. Once pulled over the cops found a 9mm handgun in the back seat along with less than two ounces of marijuana in his center console. Turpin was booked into jail on two misdemeanor charges for the drugs and gun but was later released on bail.
Turpin is a resilient player who fought the hard way to make it to the league. His numbers haven't been spectacular by any means, but he found a groove last season and is instrumental as a returner for the Cowboys' special teams unit. This offseason, Turpin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal to return to Dallas.
The NFL has rules in place for players who come into contact with the law for a myriad of reasons, so it will be interesting to see what kind of penalty they will levy against Turpin if any at all.
